Real Madrid hosts Sheriff on Tuesday needing Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior to quickly get back in form after faltering in a goalless draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league this weekend.

After outscoring opponents 22-8 in its first seven matches in all competitions, Real couldn't find the net for the first time this season.

Sheriff comes to Madrid leading Group D after opening its first Champions League campaign with a win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Rodrygo was the scorer for Madrid in the team’s 1-0 win at Inter Milan in its Champions League opener.

--

(Spanish) Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach:

"Hard to say, because the players change a bit, the squad has changed, and I don't like to compare this team with the one Zizou has had. Zizou did t he best he could, I wish I could win three Champions in a row, I wish I could do the same. I would like to win one more not even three like he did."

"It is a Champions League match, all Champions League matches must be well prepared, we are very excited to return to the Bernabeu because we have very good memories in this competition. The Sheriff is doing well and we saw in the qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb and also in the first match. We have to be careful because it is a team that does not know each other much but is organized , fast ahead and we have to put maximum concentration because we need three points to put us in a good place in the group."