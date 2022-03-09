CARLO ANCELOTTI

Head Coach, Real Madrid

"I believe that the history of the Bernabeu shows us that the good and great players have always received applause. Of course, I would understand [if they applaud Kylian Mbappé], the public of Bernabeu like good players and also want Real Madrid to win and play well.

"Our plan is not only for Mbappé, but Neymar, [Lionel] Messi, all the good players that PSG have. The plan is to play as a block, with and without the ball, then turn the intensity up during the match, to be intense during the 90 minutes. To play a complete match, you need to play an intelligent match, we do not need to go crazy, because we don't need to score many goals to win the match. We just need to win. Maybe we can take advantage early or in the last minute. The important thing is to keep the match alive and to play it with intensity."