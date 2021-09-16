CARLO ANCELOTTI

Head Coach, Real Madrid

"[Thibaut] Courtois saved us in the first half making two or three impressive stops. However, we weren't bad in defense. We missed some balls which went into the area, but overall we did well and were very focused without tackling. Lautaro [Martinez] and [Edin] Dzeko are very strong and we did well."

SIMONE INZAGHI

Head Coach, Inter Milan

"This is football. We had to be more clinical with the chances we created in the first half. I saw the highlights and Courtois made some great saves. They did better in the second half, but they are Real Madrid. On nights like these, you need to care about the performance and I think that if we play like we did today we can qualify."

STAT ONE: Real Madrid have now won 13 of their last 14 matches against Italian teams in the Champions League.

STAT TWO: 14 of Inter's 18 shots came in the first half. Real have not had a side take that many first half shots against them in the UCL since November 2013.