Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax

The match by Opta Facts:



● Ajax scored five goals in a UEFA Champions League game for just the third time, previously doing so against FC Bayern München in April 1995 (5-2) and Ferencvárosi TC in September 1995 (5-1).

● Sporting CP have lost eight of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (W2 D1), while this was the first time they had conceded 5+ goals in a game in the competition since March 2009 (1-7 vs FC Bayern München).

● Ajax have won their opening game in a UEFA Champions League campaign in three of the last four seasons (L1), having failed to do so in any of the previous eight campaigns prior to this run (D3 L5).

● Ajax have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 games in the UEFA Champions League (2-0 v Lille in November 2019), conceding at least once in each of their last eight outings in the competition.

● Ajax’s Sébastien Haller became just the second player in UEFA Champions League history to score four goals on his debut in the competition after Marco van Basten in November 1992 (for AC Milan vs IFK Göteborg).

● Ajax’s Sébastien Haller became the first ever African player to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League game.

● Sporting CP striker Paulinho has scored eight goals in his last 12 appearances in European competition (exc. qualifiers).

● Ajax’s Steven Berghuis netted just his second UEFA Champions League goal and first since October 2017 for Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk.