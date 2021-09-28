Ajax 2-0 Besiktas:

● Ajax have won both of their first two UEFA Champions League matches in a season for the fourth time, also doing so in 1994-95, 1995-96 and 2019-20.

● Besiktas have lost each of their last four UEFA Champions League matches, their longest losing streak in the competition proper since September 2000 (also four).

● Ajax have won all five of their European meetings with Besiktas by an aggregate score of 12-2.

● Ajax’s Sébastien Haller is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score as many as five goals in his first two appearances in the competition.

● Steven Berghuis and Sébastien Haller became the fourth and fifth players to score in both of their first two UEFA Champions League appearances for Ajax, after Jari Litmanen (1994), Rafael van der Vaart (2002) and Quincy Promes (2019).

● Aged 18 years and 226 days, Serdar Saatci was Besiktas’ first ever teenage starter in a UEFA Champions League match, and third-youngest Turkish player to start in the competition, after Emre (17y 81d for Galatasaray v Borussia Dortmund in November 1997) and Ozan Kabak (18y 213d for Galatasaray v Schalke in October 2018).

● Ajax’s Daley Blind became the 18th Dutch player to reach 50 UEFA Champions League appearances, and first since Robin van Persie in October 2012. Blind is the first of those 18 Dutchmen whose 50th appearance in the competition was for a Dutch club.