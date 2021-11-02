Ziyech gives Chelsea a valuable win against Malmo

● Malmö have lost all four games against Chelsea in European competition by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

● Chelsea have never lost a European game against Swedish opposition (P8 W5 D3) – against no opposing nation have the Blues played more games in all European competitions without losing (also unbeaten in eight against sides from Czech Republic & Denmark).

● Malmö FF have lost eight of their nine matches against English opposition in all European competitions, including each of their last five.

● Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea (27th January), the Blues have kept 29 clean sheets in all competitions, more than any other big five European league side during this period.

● Malmö have now conceded 29 goals in the UEFA Champions League since they last scored a goal in the competition (vs Shakhtar Donetsk in October 2015).

● Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech has become the joint highest scoring Moroccan player in UEFA Champions League history, alongside Marouane Chamakh (8 goals each).

● Following his assist for Hakim Ziyech this evening, Callum Hudson Odoi became the youngest player to assist a goal in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances for Chelsea (20y & 360d).

● Since the start of last season, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy has kept 12 clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League (16 appearances), at least five more than any other goalkeeper.