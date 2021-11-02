Wolfsburg keeps the group G open with win against RB Salzburg

● FC Red Bull Salzburg have lost six of their nine away games against German sides in major European competition (W2 D1), losing each of their last three such matches.

● Wolfsburg have lost just one of their 10 home matches in the UEFA Champions League (W7 D2), and remain unbeaten in seven on home soil in the competition, since a 1-3 defeat to Man Utd in December 2009.

● FC Red Bull Salzburg have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 19 games in the UEFA Champions League, since a 0-0 draw with Ajax in October 1994.

● Lukas Nmecha became the second player to score in back-to-back UEFA Champions League appearances for VFL Wolfsburg after Edin Dzeko in 2009 (3 in a row).

● Maximilian Wöber netted his first-ever goal in the UEFA Champions League, in what was his 20th appearance in the competition. In fact, Wöber’s strike was FC Red Bull Salzburg’s first-ever direct free-kick goal in the UEFA Champions League.

● Ridle Baku netted after just two minutes and 56 seconds for VFL Wolfsburg; the club’s earliest ever goal scored in the UEFA Champions League.