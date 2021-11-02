Villareal defeated hard-working Young Boys 2-0

Villarreal have won consecutive matches in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since October 2008.

Young Boys have lost all five of their away games in the UEFA Champions League, failing to find the back of the net in four of those defeats.

Young Boys haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 games in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (W2 D1 L8), with their last one coming back in September 1986 versus Real Madrid (1-0).

Villarreal registered their first home win in the UEFA Champions League since October 2008 (6-3 v Aalborg BK), having failed to win any of their last seven home games in the competition (D4 L3).

Arnaut Danjuma has been directly involved in nine goals in his 14 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions this season, scoring seven and assisting two more.

Etienne Capoue (33y 114d) became Villarreal's oldest Champions League scorer since Robert Pires in October 2008 (34y 358d).