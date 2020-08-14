Español
UEFA Champions League

Umtiti Tests Positive For COVID-19

Samuel Umtiti tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Barcelona confirms

Reuters

 

Barcelona announce that defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Friday's Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Bayern Munich.

 

Club statement:

After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday the first team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19. The players is asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolating at home.

The Club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests.

UEFA Champions League Soccer Barcelona La Liga Samuel Umtiti
