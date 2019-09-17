Español
UEFA Champions League

Timo Werner Brace Gives RB Leipzig 2-1 Win Over Benfica

RB Leipzig began their Champions League campaign with a win thanks to Timo Werner's double against Benfica.

Timo Werner struck twice to give RB Leipzig a deserved 2-1 victory over Benfica in their Champions League Group G opener on Tuesday.

Germany international Werner took his tally to seven goals in six games in all competitions this season with two clinical finishes inside nine second-half minutes at the Estadio da Luz.

Werner opened the scoring with a low arrowed shot and then tapped home from close range with 12 minutes remaining.

Benfica provided some late drama when Haris Seferovic scored in the 84th minute, but Leipzig held on for a win that puts them top of the pile after Zenit and Lyon drew.

 

