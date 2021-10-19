Thrilling game sees Liverpool win away against Atlético de Madrid

● Liverpool beat Atlético Madrid for the first time in the Champions League (D2 L2), while this victory ended a five game winless run in away games against Spanish sides in the competition (D1 L4).

● Atlético Madrid conceded more than twice in a Champions League home game for the first time under Diego Simeone, last doing so in December 2009 against FC Porto (0-3).

● Liverpool led 2-0 after just 13 minutes – the earliest Atlético Madrid have ever been two goals down in a Champions League match before. However, it was also the first time Liverpool have ever scored and conceded 2+ goals in the opening half of a UEFA Champions League game.

● With his opening goal, Mohamed Salah became the first player in the club’s history to score in nine consecutive appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

● Atlético Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score 2+ goals and also be sent off in a single match.

● Andrew Robertson’s assist for Mohamed Salah’s opener was his first assist in 30 Champions League appearances, since getting one against Crvena Zvedza in October 2018.

● Mohamed Salah has scored 18 of the 20 penalties he’s taken for Liverpool in all competitions, a conversion rate of 90% from the spot for the Reds.