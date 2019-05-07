Sports Burst - How Liverpool Can Lose to Win

By Tim Stannard

Liverpool takes on Barcelona without fearsome forwards as Manchester City moves into Premier League driving seat

Liverpool fans have probably grown tired of players pulling off remarkable scoring feats to potentially see the season end without an excuse for a title-winning party.

Leo Messi's free-kick in the Champions League semifinal last week broke the internet due to overexcitement. Just when the repair crews had fixed everything Vincent Kompany broke it all over again on Monday with a prodigious long-distance strike to give Manchester City a 1-0 over Leicester City leaving the EPL title in his team's hands on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp now has a philosophical and strategic decision to make in Anfield on Tuesday. Liverpool is down 3-0 in the two-legged tie. Barcelona are the opponents. Barcelona are quite good and has Leo Messi. Liverpool is without Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita through injury. Whither, what, and why for Liverpool.

Klopp talked a good game on Monday - "we will all try 100% but that doesn't mean it will work," noted the German.

So here's the quandary. The EPL title race is not over yet but Liverpool absolutely has to win its final league game against Wolves to do so. The chances of beating Barcelona stand at about 4%. Does Klopp park some of the remaining big-hitters like Virgil van Dijk on the bench, especially considering the Dutchman missed Monday's training session? Is giving up before the game starts a winning strategy overall?

The answer is probably not. But could be.

Godin elbows his way out of Atletico Madrid

A transfer rumor that has become a reality. The least fun of all.

That rumor is Diego Godin announcing on Tuesday that he is leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season after a remarkable nine-year spell where the no-nonsense, tough-tackling, sharp-elbowed, deadly-in-both-boxes defender pushed the Rojiblancos to a La Liga title win, two Europa League victories and a couple of Champions League finals.

Godin is expected to be signing for Inter to join up with former defensive partner Miranda. And perhaps he will be coached by Diego Simeone once again? Or Jose Mourinho, or Antonio Conte...anyone but Luciano Spalletti whose rather sorry end of season is displeasing Inter's bosses.

Meanwhile Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan had his own kind of end-of-season trouble yesterday when on-loan midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko apparently refused to come on as a substitute during Milan's 2-1 win over Bologna on Monday while dropping a big, old F-bomb in the process. The matter will be resolved behind closed doors, rumbled the Italian coach in a most ominous manner.

Lo Celso to be flipped to Spurs to send to Eriksen to Real Madrid

Betis might be smart cookies after all. Off the pitch anyway. On it, the Seville side has been wholly useless.

Argentinean midfielder Giovani lo Celso is to sign for Betis this summer for a $25 million fee to end a fairly successful loan spell with the La Liga club where the player has scored nine goals.

But rather than staying with Betis, the footballer could be flipped for double the price with a sale to Tottenham. The footballer could be coming in as replacement for Christian Eriksen, who has been rumored with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Either way, it looks like PSG may be the ultimate losers in this deal considering the sorry state of the club's midfield.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial's days at Manchester United look numbered with reports that the footballer will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer. Sports Burst is plonking him with PSG for kicks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is gearing up for a move for Ajax winger, David Neres, to complete what could be the complete strip-mining of the Dutch club this summer.