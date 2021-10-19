Sporting Lisbon wins away at Besiktas to get their first 3 points in this UCL

● Sporting have won a UEFA European away match in Turkey for the first time. In four previous attempts, they’d drawn three and lost once, scoring one fewer goal across those encounters (3) than they managed against Besiktas tonight.

● Besiktas have never beaten a Portuguese opponent on home soil in all European competitions in nine attempts (D4 L5). In fact, the Turkish champions have lost 10 of their last 12 matches in European competitions against all opponents (W1 D1).

● Sporting have scored four goals in a European Cup away match for the first time since they beat Maltese side Floriana 4-0 in the first round in 1970/71.

● Sebastian Coates is only the fourth Sporting player to score a brace in the Champions League and the first since Bas Dost in November 2017 vs Olympiakos.

● Sebastian Coates’ opening goal was his first-ever in the Champions League at the age of 31. The only player from Uruguay to score his first Champions League goal at an older age is Gus Poyet for Chelsea vs Lazio in March 2000 (32).

● Miralem Pjanic has registered two assists in his two Champions League appearances since joining Besiktas on loan in September. That’s as many as in his previous 38 games in the competition.

● Cyle Larin is the first Canadian player to score in the Champions League since his current Besiktas teammate Atiba Hutchinson netted for FC Copenhagen against Celtic in December 2006.

● Pablo Sarabia’s penalty was his first goal in his last 11 appearances in the Champions League. He last scored in the competition in December 2019, in a 5-0 win for former club Paris Saint-Germain, with that goal also against Turkish opposition in Galatasaray.