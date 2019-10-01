Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk Snatch All Three Points With 2-1 Stoppage-Time Win Over Atalanta

There was more European heartbreak for Atalanta, who followed up humiliation at Dinamo Zagreb with a painful loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Shakhtar Donetsk stole a stunning last-gasp 2-1 win at San Siro to continue Atalanta's miserable start to their debut Champions League campaign.

The visitors to Atalanta's makeshift European home looked to be clinging on for a point after surviving a late barrage, but substitute Manor Solomon tucked in a 95th-minute winner to break Italian hearts.

 

Atalanta, who were thrashed 4-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in their Group C opener, had started brightly and missed a penalty through Josip Ilicic before Duvan Zapata broke the deadlock.

 

But Moraes equalised and then Solomon struck at the death to leave Gian Piero Gasperini's men facing a tall order to reach the last 16, with Manchester City still to play home and away.

 

UEFA Champions League Soccer Shakhtar Donetsk Atalanta
Previous Ramos And Casemiro Complete Real Madrid Comeback F
Read
Ramos And Casemiro Complete Real Madrid Comeback For 2-2 Home Draw With Club Brugge
Next

Latest Stories