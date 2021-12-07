Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff could not get a victory

Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff ended in a 1-1 draw in UEFA Champions League. Fernando scored for the locals and Nikolov did his goal for the visitors.

Shakhtar Donetsk failed to win a game in the UEFA Champions League this season (P6 W0 D2 L4), with manager Roberto De Zerbi becoming the first Italian manager without a victory in his first six games in the competition.

Sergii Krvystov’s assist for Fernando’s opener was his first goal involvement in the UEFA Champions League. It comes in his 18th appearance in the competition and almost seven years after his first such game (v Porto on December 10th, 2014).

Sheriff Tiraspol’s stoppage time equaliser ended a run of three consecutive defeats in the competition, with the Moldovan side finishing their debut group stage campaign with seven points (W2 D1).