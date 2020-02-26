Español
UEFA Champions League

Sergio Ramos Equals Red-Card Record

Sergio Ramos picked up his 26th red card as a Real Madrid in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, equalling a Champions League record.

Sergio Ramos was shown the 26th red card of his career as the Real Madrid captain equalled a Champions League record in the loss to Manchester City.

Ramos was sent off late in the 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu after bringing down Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the area on Wednesday.

 

 

Incredibly, it was the 26th red card of Ramos' illustrious career and also his fourth in the Champions League.

Ramos joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids on a record four red cards in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old will miss the second leg of the last-16 tie, which City lead after Jesus cancelled out Isco's opener and Kevin De Bruyne converted an 83rd-minute penalty.

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Manchester City sergio ramos
