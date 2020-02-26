Sergio Ramos was shown the 26th red card of his career as the Real Madrid captain equalled a Champions League record in the loss to Manchester City.

Ramos was sent off late in the 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu after bringing down Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the area on Wednesday.

Ramos red card 🚨



Things go from bad to worse for Real Madrid ➡️ https://t.co/ZvxaCzeKnc pic.twitter.com/wQqFhP57Di — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 26, 2020

Incredibly, it was the 26th red card of Ramos' illustrious career and also his fourth in the Champions League.

Ramos joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids on a record four red cards in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old will miss the second leg of the last-16 tie, which City lead after Jesus cancelled out Isco's opener and Kevin De Bruyne converted an 83rd-minute penalty.