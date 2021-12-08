Salzburg makes history by reaching the knockout stages of UCL

Salzburg won 1-0 against Sevilla thanks to Okafor scoring.

RB Salzburg will become the first Austrian side to reach the knockout stages of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League since 1990-91, when FC Wacker Innsbruck reached the last 16.

Sevilla have failed to reach the knockout stages for only the second time in seven UEFA Champions League participations, also coming third in 2015-16, when they went on to win the UEFA Europa League.

RB Salzburg have won all three of their home matches in the UEFA Champions League this season. The last time they won all three of their home group games in a single season in major European competition was in 2018-19 when they reached the last 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League.