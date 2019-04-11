Ronaldo Is A 'Predator' In The Box, Says De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's predatory instincts after Ajax drew 1-1 with Juventus in the Champions League.

De Ligt's Ajax had to settle for a draw in the first leg of the quarter-final tie despite dominating in Amsterdam, where Ronaldo's opener was cancelled out by David Neres on Wednesday.

Playing for the first time since suffering a muscle injury on international duty last month, Ronaldo broke the deadlock via a diving header on the stroke of half-time.

Neres equalised within seconds of the restart after half-time and Ajax – who stunned three-time reigning champions Real Madrid in the last 16 – were unfortunate not to add to their tally midweek.

Reflecting on the result post-match, Ajax captain De Ligt told reporters: "It was a fiery atmosphere from the start and we had a few early chances, but unfortunately conceded just before half-time.

"Ronaldo's greatest quality, apart from his talent, is that he is a predator in the box. He sees an opportunity, just a tiny gap, and he goes for it incredibly quickly. He sprints into the area between two players.

"We know that you can't leave gaps at the back for Juventus, as that's what they prepare for. We passed it around and tried to find holes in their defence.

"I think we've done pretty well. We have a team with a lot of potential and that tends to emerge to its fullest in Champions League matches.

"We work so hard for each other. We proved today that Ajax are not in the Champions League quarter-finals because they are a fluke.

"Of course, Juventus are strong at home, everyone knows that, so it'll be difficult in the second leg."