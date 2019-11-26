Ronaldo In Juventus Squad To Face Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Juventus squad for Tuesday's Champions League home game against Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo was a doubt for the Group D clash in Turin after missing Juve's win away to Atalanta in Serie A at the weekend.

But the Portugal superstar has been included in an initial 20-man squad, with Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Bernardeschi also making the list after head coach Maurizio Sarri suggested they needed to be evaluated for the game.

Ronaldo and Sarri have both denied there is a problem in their relationship after the attacker was substituted two league games running prior to the international break when Juve were chasing a winning goal.

Former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo has scored 2 goals against Atletico in all competitions, including four hat-tricks.

Two of those were scored in the Champions League, with a treble in March 2019 against Atletico turning the tie around for Juventus and booking a quarter-final spot.

Juve are top of Group D, three points clear of Atletico, and have already secured their place in the next round.