RB Leipzig shocks Man City and secures third place

Manchester City had no chance against Red Bull Leipzig, with a 2-1 defeat that also secures the qualification for the next round of the Europa League for the Germans, thanks to achieving 3rd place in the group.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored 24 minutes into the game to give the home side the lead, which then was extended thanks to André Silva in the 71st minute.

Riyad Mahrez scored in the 77th minute, a few minutes before Manchester City got down to 10 men with Kyle Walker being red-carded.

Manchester City ended up first in the group with 12 points, followed by PSG with 11.