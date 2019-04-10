Marcus Rashford has been passed fit to start for Manchester United against Barcelona after shaking off an ankle injury, while Scott McTominay and Fred are set to line up in midfield.

United are again depleted in midfield for the Champions League quarter-final first leg, with injured duo Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic both unable to even take places on the bench.

The creative burden will be on Paul Pogba, while McTominay and Fred are rewarded with starts after impressing against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

Romelu Lukaku partners Rashford in attack, the latter having been deemed capable of featuring from the start despite his recent ankle problem.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata – who has been linked with Barca in recent weeks – are kept in reserve.

There are few surprises in the Barca team, as Ernesto Valverde travels with effectively his first-choice squad.

Lionel Messi is joined in attack by former Liverpool stars Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho – who are sure to get a frosty reception – while Gerard Pique returns to his former club for the first time.

Nelson Semedo gets the nod at right-back ahead of Sergi Roberto, with the Portuguese full-back's pace against Rashford likely to be a reason for him starting.