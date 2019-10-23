Español
UEFA Champions League

Pulisic And Batshuayi Link Up To Give Chelsea UCL Win Over Ajax

Chelsea moved level on points with Ajax in Champions League Group H after a late intervention from substitute Michy Batshuayi.

REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Michy Batshuayi's late strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 win at Ajax in Wednesday's Champions League Group H encounter in Amsterdam.

The Belgium striker thumped home fellow substitute Christian Pulisic's low cross with just four minutes remaining at Johan Cruijff ArenA to earn the Blues back-to-back way wins in the competition.

 

Batshuayi had earlier wasted a gilt-edged chance for Frank Lampard's side in a game that had been struggling to get going.

Ajax will feel aggrieved not to have taken at least a point, though, with Quincy Promes on the wrong end of the narrowest of offside calls and Edson Alvarez hitting the post in the second half.

