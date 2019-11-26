PSG Snatch Dramatic UCL Draw With Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia struck late to steal a 2-2 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid in a pulsating Champions League encounter that ensures the Parisiens top Group A.

⚽️ ¡GOOOOL del Real Madrid! ⚽️



El Gato que siempre aparece para marcar, acaba de darle la ventaja a los Merengues 👏🏻😎



🇪🇸Real Madrid 1-0 PSG 🇫🇷



🔴EN VIVOhttps://t.co/6Xg6e5PD5y pic.twitter.com/CgaTFX8tWk — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) November 26, 2019

Madrid appeared certain to avenge a 3-0 loss from matchday one thanks to Karim Benzema's double and a contentious VAR decision that saw a red card for Thibaut Courtois overturned just before the break.

Benzema brace ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cKk3OWSHuS — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

But Mbappe, who Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane this week expressed his love for, scored shortly after Benzema's second before ex-Los Blancos midfielder Sarabia rifled home the equaliser.

⚽️ ¡GOOOOL del PSG! ⚽️



Mbappé no perdona el error de Courtois y reduce la ventaja para los franceses 😯



🇪🇸Real Madrid 2-1 PSG 🇫🇷



🔴EN VIVOhttps://t.co/6Xg6e5PD5y pic.twitter.com/3Ee1ghRsjf — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) November 26, 2019

There was still time for Gareth Bale to hit the post with a stoppage-time free-kick as the Welshman came mightily close to silencing his critics.

2 goals in 3 minutes for PSG to level it 😱 pic.twitter.com/ihlZ4IhQOu — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

It means PSG now cannot be caught at the top of the group, while Madrid – who lost the excellent Eden Hazard to injury with 21 minutes left – will lament wasting a host of glorious chances in a match they largely controlled, with their former goalkeeper Keylor Navas in fine form.