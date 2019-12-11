PSG Rout Galatasaray In Group A Finale

Neymar scored his first Champions League goal in a year as Paris Saint-Germain capped off their impressive Group A campaign with a 5-0 win over Galatasaray.

Having played the role of creator for PSG's two first-half goals at Parc des Princes, Neymar put Thomas Tuchel's side three up with a typically composed finish moments after the break.

Galatasaray needed a victory to stand a chance of edging out Club Brugge for a Europa League spot, yet the Turkish champions' resistance lasted just 32 minutes – quick-fire efforts from Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia putting PSG in control.

Neymar followed up his goal with a sublime assist for Kylian Mbappe to add a fourth just after the hour, with substitute Edinson Cavani getting in on the act with a late penalty.

Champions League is better with Mbappé and Neymar on the pitch together ♨️ pic.twitter.com/rglVexS17Y — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2019

Fernando Muslera's reactions kept Sarabia at bay early on, before Icardi had a goal rightly disallowed for offside and Mbappe went close, but PSG's dominance soon paid off as their front three combined to devastating effect.

Played through by Neymar's perfect throughball, Mbappe kept his cool to flick a pass over Muslera, presenting Icardi with a simple finish.

Mbappé's celebration says it all 😅



PSG leads by four ➡️ https://t.co/7HX5uR4fHD pic.twitter.com/1dxByCseTR — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2019

Neymar was the architect of PSG's second three minutes later – charging forward and supplying Sarabia, who finished crisply.

The Brazilian ended his Champions League drought a minute after the restart, lashing home after racing onto Mbappe's flick.

Mbappe should have made it 4-0, only to blaze over when one-on-one with Muslera, albeit the angle was tight, though he made no mistake with his next chance, slotting calmly beyond Muslera following another sensational pass from Neymar.

PSG were not finished there, though, and after Mbappe had been hauled down by Ryan Donk, Cavani sent Muslera the wrong way from 12 yards to net his first goal since August, adding further gloss to a comprehensive triumph.

What does it mean? Rampant front three give PSG every chance

For the second outing in a row, Neymar, Mbappe and Icardi all found the net for PSG. With their front three in this kind of form, Tuchel's side must be considered as one of the favourites heading into the knockout stages. Whether they can maintain their levels – as they have been unable to do in recent seasons – could again be the decisive factor, however.

Neymar ends Champions League wait

Having last scored in the Champions League in a 4-1 win over Red Star Belgrade, Neymar was at his spectacular best on Wednesday, playing a key role in three goals and thumping in another.

Terim under pressure as winless Galatasaray bow out bottom

Fatih Terim was not helped by losing Jean Michael Seri to injury late in the first half, but Galatasaray's display was a dismal one and, languishing in sixth in the Super Lig, their experienced coach could be in trouble.

What's next?

Saint-Etienne are the next opponents for PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Galatasaray host Ankaragucu.