PSG Rout Basaksehir In Restarted UCL Match

Neymar scored an inspired hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 to clinch top spot in Champions League Group H in a resumed fixture that saw both sets of players make strong anti-racism messages.

The fixture at Parc des Princes was suspended after 13 minutes on Tuesday after it was alleged fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had exposed Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo to racist language.

PSG AND BASAKSEHIR UNITE FOR ANTI-RACISM MESSAGE

UEFA consequently launched an investigation and, after players for both teams united to make a stand against discrimination, Neymar ran the show, netting twice in a superb first-half showing and completing his hat-trick early in the second.

Kylian Mbappe ended a year-long wait for a Champions League goal before the break and scored a second following Mehmet Topal's brief riposte as PSG beat RB Leipzig to top billing in the pool.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Mbappe had missed great chances by the time Neymar received Marco Verratti's pass, nutmegged Carlos Ponck and bent a sublime effort into the top-right corner to open the scoring in sensational fashion.

A rapid counter involving Rafinha and Mbappe resulted in Neymar squeezing his shot past Fehmi Mert Gunok to double the lead.

Mbappe made sure of the win before half-time, smashing home from 12 yards after Mitchell Bakker's tap-in was ruled out for offside but Gunok was penalised for fouling Neymar.

The visitors were again tormented by Neymar, who cut in from the left, combined with Angel Di Maria and rifled in his third from 20 yards five minutes after the restart.

Topal knew little about diverting Irfan Can Kahveci's powerful blast home to frustrate PSG keeper Keylor Navas, but Neymar led the charge from which Mbappe tapped in Di Maria's lay-off to round off a five-star showing.

What does it mean? PSG win group as clubs win applause for anti-racism message

As football continues to battle the evil of racism it was reassuring to see PSG's players and staff make a strong stand with their Basaksehir counterparts by walking off the pitch on Tuesday.

It was a theme that continued prior to Wednesday's resumption, with both sets of players wearing 'No To Racism' t-shirts (the same message was displayed in the stands, as was one of support for Webo from PSG's ultras), while players mixed in the centre circle and took the knee.

The message was strong, the message was clear and the response from both teams has been impressive.

Basaksehir grateful to see Ney-mar of PSG star

Amid the seemingly never-ending accusations of a penchant for theatrics it can often frustratingly feel that Neymar's inimitable talent can be forgotten.

For anyone who needed a reminder, there was one here. Neymar, who is now the first player to score 20 Champions League goals with two different teams, put six of his seven attempts on target, had a part in all five goals and completed 45 of 55 passes.

Mbappe masters Messi record

Mbappe had missed a couple of chances prior to whacking home his spot-kick for a first Champions League goal since a 5-0 hammering of Galatasaray a year ago.

Aged 21 years and 55 days, he is the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, beating the record of Lionel Messi (22 years, 266 days). Whatever happened to him?

What's next?

PSG are in Ligue 1 action at home to Lyon on Sunday, while Basaksehir host Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig.