Piqué's strike proved enough for Barca against Dinamo Kiev

● With this victory, Barcelona ended their five-game winless streak in the UEFA Champions League, recording their first win in the competition since December 2020. Indeed, three of their last four Champions League wins have come against Dynamo Kyiv.

● Dynamo Kyiv have lost their last four away games in the UEFA Champions League and are now winless in nine on the road (D4 L5).

● Gerard Piqué’s opener tonight made him the oldest player to ever score for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 34 years and 260 days.

● Along with his first-ever goal in the competition in November 2007, and his most recent before tonight in November last year, Gerard Piqué has scored against Dynamo Kyiv for the third time in the UEFA Champions League, against no other side has he netted more often than the Ukrainians (also 3 v Roma).

● Only four players started their first UEFA Champions League game at a younger age than Barcelona’s Gavi did so tonight (17y 76d) - Celestine Babayaro, Anthony Vanden Borre, Youri Tielemans and, most recently, Ansu Fati (in September 2019), who were all 16 when doing so.

● Sergio Agüero came on to make his UEFA Champions League debut for Barcelona at the age of 33 years and 140 days – only two outfielders have made their first appearance for the club in the competition at an older age than the Argentine, Demetrio Albertini (33y 184d) v Chelsea in 2005 and Lilian Thuram (34y 254d) v Levski Sofia in 2006.