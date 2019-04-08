Sergio Aguero "feels better" and could be fit for Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Tottenham, Pep Guardiola says.

City's top scorer has not featured since the 2-0 Premier League win at Fulham nine days ago, where he was on target during the first half but substituted with a muscular complaint before the hour.

Aguero's understudy Gabriel Jesus converted an early diving header to give Pep Guardiola's side a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Brazil international could be required from kick-off once more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although Aguero did take part in training with his team-mates at the Valley on Sunday as City remained in London to undertake their preparations.

Guardiola then told a pre-match news conference: "He feels better, he trained with the team for the first time and feels better."

Aguero, 30, has 29 goals in all competitions this season and boasts an impressive return of 10 in 13 matches versus Spurs.

That includes all four in a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2014, although he is without a goal in his past six appearances against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Guardiola's other main fitness concerns come at full-back after ex-Tottenham man Kyle Walker was substituted at half-time due to a back injury against Brighton.

Benjamin Mendy made his first competitive start since knee surgery in November during the semi-final and could be called upon again because Oleksandr Zinchenko (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Guardiola added: "I think Kyle feels a little bit better – we'll see now – and Benjamin recovered quite well, I think.

"The doctor didn't tell me the opposite so I think they will be possible contenders [for Tuesday]."