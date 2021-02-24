Español
UEFA Champions League

Mendy Spares Real Madrid Blushes Against 10-Man Atalanta

Ferland Mendy provoked a red card and scored the only goal of the game to give Los Blancos the upper hand in the Champions League last-16 tie.

Ferland Mendy scored his first European goal four minutes from time as Real Madrid beat 10-man Atalanta 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

A well organized Atalanta looked set to hold on for a draw in a drab encounter at Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday despite Remo Freuler's red card for a professional foul on Mendy after 17 minutes.

Mendy's fine finish late on made it advantage to the injury-hit LaLiga champions ahead of the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on March 16.

 

Los Blancos had looked devoid of ideas and could only muster four shots on target, but Mendy stunned the Serie A side in the closing stages.

