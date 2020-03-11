Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
UEFA Champions League

Mbappe In PSG Squad After Negative Coronavirus Test

Kylian Mbappe included in PSG's squad to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League after testing negative for the coronavirus

Getty Images

 

Kylian Mbappe is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Borussia Dortmund, but club captain Thiago Silva is out.

Mbappe had been a doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes after struggling with illness.

 

The France star reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and took part in a training session early on Wednesday.

However, captain Silva will sit out the match due to a hamstring injury sustained last month, while Ander Herrera also remains unavailable.

Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out.

PSG trail 2-1 from the first leg in Germany and are attempting to avoid exiting the competition at this stage for the fourth season in a row.

The game will be held behind closed doors as part of measures implemented by French authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

UEFA Champions League PSG Soccer Borussia Dortmund Kylian Mbappe
Previous Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Read
Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Next

Latest Stories