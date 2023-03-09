Kylian Mbappe insisted Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League elimination to Bayern Munich will not affect his future as the striker focuses on the Ligue 1 title.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry's second-half strikes at Allianz Arena on Wednesday secured a 2-0 victory for Bayern and a 3-0 aggregate triumph in the last-16 clash.

The France international previously refuted suggestions a European crown will dictate his future and reiterated that message after another miserable PSG outing on the continental stage.

Christophe Galtier's side sit eight points clear at the Ligue 1 summit as they aim to defend their French top-flight crown.

However, Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed just last season for failing in the same Champions League round, in which they lost a dramatic tie against Carlo Ancelotti's eventual champions Madrid.

PSG have played 137 games in UEFA's top club competition without lifting the trophy, only Arsenal (177) have endured a longer such run in the competition, excluding qualifiers.

Galtier's visitors were somewhat unfortunate in Munich, though, as Vitinha saw his first-half effort towards an open goal cleared by a remarkable Matthijs de Ligt goal-line intervention.

Mbappe acknowledged there was little to separate the two heavyweight sides, though that did little to quash his frustration.

The 24-year-old added: "We are disappointed. That's how it is, we have to move on, try to challenge everyone.

"We didn't miss much when we look at the state of the two teams, [but] they have a team built to win the Champions League.

"At the start of the season, during the first Champions League press conference, I said that we were going to do our best and give our maximum.

"We're going to question ourselves and go back to our day-to-day life in Ligue 1."