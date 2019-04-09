GOAL
The list of VAR controversies is always growing, and it got another entry in Tuesday's Champions League match between Tottenham and Manchester City.
The quarter-final first leg was scoreless in the 12th minute when Danny Rose blocked Raheem Sterling's shot on goal.
With the ball striking Rose's slightly raised arm, referee Bjorn Kuipers went to the monitor to take a second look and eventually awarded a penalty to City.
1. VAR review 🤔— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 9, 2019
2. Penalty given 😧
3. Aguero miss 🤯
Watch #TOTMCI NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/3bSIpbPQFK pic.twitter.com/jxxMrt78Z3
The decision was highly controversial, as Rose appeared to have his arm close to his body, but Hugo Lloris would then ensure his side would not go down to an early deficit.
The Spurs goalkeeper blocked Sergio Aguero's subsequent penalty, ensuring the match continued scoreless.
Despite the save, there were still plenty of complaints about what appeared to be a harsh call.
Not what VAR should be used for. Never a clear and obvious error. Justice done... in my opinion,— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2019
Seems fair to say, at this stage, that in the CL - with handballs, at least - clear and obvious isn't how it's being implemented. They're going to review every instance, and as a rule, once they're reviewed, they're going to give them. (Rightly or wrongly) https://t.co/OaqefjWP9A— Rory Smith (@RorySmith) April 9, 2019