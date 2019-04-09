Español
Man City Penalty Raises Questions About VAR

The away side were awarded a spot-kick after a video review in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Reuters

GOAL

The list of VAR controversies is always growing, and it got another entry in Tuesday's Champions League match between Tottenham and Manchester City. 

The quarter-final first leg was scoreless in the 12th minute when Danny Rose blocked Raheem Sterling's shot on goal. 

With the ball striking Rose's slightly raised arm, referee Bjorn Kuipers went to the monitor to take a second look and eventually awarded a penalty to City. 

 

The decision was highly controversial, as Rose appeared to have his arm close to his body, but Hugo Lloris would then ensure his side would not go down to an early deficit. 

The Spurs goalkeeper blocked Sergio Aguero's subsequent penalty, ensuring the match continued scoreless. 

Despite the save, there were still plenty of complaints about what appeared to be a harsh call. 

 

