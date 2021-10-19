● FC Porto have now won eight of their last 10 home group stage matches in the Champions League (D1 L1).

● Milan have lost their first three matches in a European campaign for the first time ever, while they are only the fourth Italian team to lose their first three matches in a Champions League season, along with Lazio in 2001-02, Roma in 2004-05 and Atalanta in 2019-20.

● Luis Díaz ended a run of nine Champions League games without a goal for Porto, netting for the first time since last November against Marseille.

● Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the first outfield player aged 40+ to appear in the Champions League since Ryan Giggs for Manchester United in April 2014. He was only the second 40-year-old to appear for AC Milan in the competition, after Alessandro Costacurta.

● FC Porto had 20 shots in this match, their most in a Champions League game since they had 31 against Roma in March 2019.

● Milan became only the fifth team to lose their first three Champions League matches in a season all by a one-goal margin, and the first since FCSB in 2007-08.