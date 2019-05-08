Lucas Moura Hat-Trick Sends Tottenham Past Ajax

Lucas Moura's incredible second-half hat-trick saw Tottenham snatch a 3-2 win at Ajax and a place in the Champions League final on away goals.

As in last week's semi-final first leg, Erik ten Hag's side were smoothly into their work by the time inspirational captain Matthijs de Ligt headed a fifth-minute opener.

Two Lucas Moura goals for Tottenham in four minutes.

Hakim Ziyech made it 2-0 10 minutes before half-time but, in a season now steeped in implausible Champions League comebacks, Lucas' brace had the game all-square on the night before the hour.

Ziyech hit the post and Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen struck the crossbar before the irrepressible Lucas steered home Dele Alli's pass deep into stoppage time.

It means an all-English final against fellow comeback kings Liverpool in Madrid on June 1 for Mauricio Pochettino's never-say-die team.