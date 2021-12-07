Liverpool shatters AC Milan hopes with 2-1 win

Liverpool are the first English team to win all six of their group stage games in a single UEFA Champions League campaign.

Milan have lost back-to-back UEFA Champions League home games in which they’ve scored the first goal for the first time, with the Italian side also doing so against Atlético Madrid in September.

Milan have finished bottom of their group for just the second time in UEFA Champions League history, previously doing so in the 1999-00 campaign.

Milan’s Fikayo Tomori became only the third English player to score a UEFA Champions League goal against an English opponent while playing for a non-English side, after Patrick Roberts for Celtic v Man City in 2016 and Jude Bellingham for Borussia Dortmund v Man City in 2021.

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season in all competitions for Liverpool, in his 21st appearance. He’s the first player to score 20+ goals in five consecutive campaigns for the Reds since Ian Rush (six between 1981-82 and 1986-87).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in 29 goals in all competitions this season (20 goals, 9 assists), more than twice as many as any other Premier League player.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi scored his first goal in 15 Champions League games, since netting the Reds’ second in their 2-0 final victory over Tottenham in June 2019.

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool