Liverpool Blast Porto To Advance To UCL Semifinal

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored for the second game running as Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over Porto, sealing a 6-1 aggregate win to set up a tantalising Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona.

The Reds' romp began when Mane struck after 26 minutes of the quarter-final second leg at Estadio do Dragao, VAR ruling the Senegal international onside after Salah played him in.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted with the way his back four dealt with Porto's attack as they tried in vain to turn the tie on its head.

Sergio Conceicao's men created enough chances to have levelled matters before Mane's strike but thereafter their attacking waves crashed harmlessly against Liverpool's defensive rocks, with Virgil van Dijk imperious.

Eder Militao eventually found a way through, but only after Salah had effectively ended the contest by slotting home Liverpool's second following Trent Alexander-Arnold's superb cross-field pass.

Late goals from substitute Roberto Firmino and Van Dijk added gloss to the win.

Porto will be sick of the sight of Liverpool, who knocked them out in the round of 16 last season, and in current form the Reds look capable of winning wherever they play – even Camp Nou.