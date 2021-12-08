Lille obtained a 3-1 victory in Germany

The French squad won 3-1 against Wolfsburg with Yilmaz, David and Gomes goals. Steffen discounted for the locals.

Wolfsburg have suffered just their second home defeat in the UEFA Champions League (W7 D2), via the same score-line as their previous loss, to Manchester United in December 2009 (1-3).

Lille have won three consecutive matches in the UEFA Champions League for the first time and three in a row in any European competition for the first time since December 2004 in the UEFA Cup (excluding qualifiers).

Lille have finished top of their UEFA Champions League group for the first time, while they’re the first French side other than PSG to progress as group winners in the competition since AS Monaco in 2016-17.

Jonathan David has become the first Lille player to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League games.