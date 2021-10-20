Lille and Sevilla can't find a way to break the deadlock

● Lille have now gone 13 home games in the Champions League without a win (D6 L7). That’s equalled the longest winless home run in the competition since it began in 1992 (level with FCSB in Nov 2013).

● Sevilla have failed to score for the first time in six Champions League matches. The Spanish side had managed nine goals across their previous five fixtures in the competition.

● Sevilla have never scored in a European away game against Lille, with this their third such visit to the French side (with their two previous visits coming in the 2004 and 2006, both in the UEFA Cup).

● This is the third consecutive Champions League home game that Lille have failed to score in. The French champions have only managed to score three times in their last 10 home matches in the competition dating back to October 2011.

● Sevilla had six shots on target against Lille, the most they’ve had in a Champions League away fixture without scoring.