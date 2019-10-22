Lewandowski Brace Leads The Way As Bayern Come From Behind To Beat Olympiacos

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-2 win over Olympiacos in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Bayern have taken one point from their past two Bundesliga matches but made it three wins from three in Europe thanks to Lewandowski's predatory instincts after Youssef El-Arabi put Olympiacos in front.

The Poland international equalised before the break and poached another just after the hour-mark - taking his tally for the season to 18 - before Corentin Tolisso grabbed the pick of the goals with a spectacular curling effort.

Guilherme's deflected strike reduced the deficit 11 minutes from time, setting up a tense finale, but Manuel Neuer and Bayern held on to take another stride towards the last 16.