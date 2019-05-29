Harry Kane has been named in Tottenham's travelling squad for Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.

The England captain has not featured since Spurs' quarter-final first leg win over Manchester City, but he is in line to play against Liverpool this weekend.

Tottenham have reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history and Kane this week revealed he is ready to play after recovering from an ankle injury.

"I could play if the Champions League final was today," he said on Monday.

Harry Winks, like Kane, has not played since April 9 due to a groin issue, but he has also made Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Winks and Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier were cut from England's Nations League Finals selection this week, while Kane was included.

The rest of Pochettino's squad was as expected, with no unforeseen issues evident as they travel to Spain.