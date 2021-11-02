Juventus qualify to the next round with win against Zenit

Juventus are unbeaten in their four encounters with Zenit Saint Petersburg (W3 D1). The Italians have also won nine of their 10 meetings with Russian sides in European competition (D1).

Zenit have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 away games in the Champions League, a run that stretches back to November 2015. In fact, the Russian side haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 19 away games in European competition (Champions League & Europa League including qualifiers).

Juventus have scored in 10 consecutive Champions League games for the first time since November 1997 (19 in that run).

Federico Chiesa has netted in each of his last four home games in the Champions League, becoming the first Juventus player to do so four times in a row since David Trezeguet in November 2001.

Paulo Dybala has scored in consecutive Champions League appearances for only the third time. The last time he scored in back-to-back games in the competition was against Manchester United and Young Boys in October 2018.

Paulo Dybala has been involved in 10 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions this season (six goals, four assists), that’s two more than he managed in 26 appearances last season (five goals, three assists).

Leonardo Bonucci scored the first own goal by a Juventus player in the Champions League since Bonucci himself in November 2018 against Manchester United.