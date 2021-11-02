Español
UEFA Champions League

Jonathan David scores in Lille's win against Sevilla

Reuters
  • Lille picked up their first-ever away victory in European competition against Spanish opposition, having drawn one and lost five of their six such games prior to today.
  • This is the first time Sevilla have failed to win any of their first four games in a UEFA Champions League campaign (D3 L1), in what is their seventh season in the competition.
  • Each of Lille’s last four victories in the UEFA Champions League have come away from home, in different seasons (2006-07, 2011-12, 2012-13 & 2021-22).
  • No side has seen more penalties taken in their UEFA Champions League games this season than Sevilla (six - two taken, four faced).
  • Lucas Ocampos’ opener for Sevilla was just his second UEFA Champions League goal and first since November 2014 (for Monaco vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen), with 6 years & 341 days separating the two strikes.
  • Jonathan David’s equalizer for Lille was just their second-ever goal from the penalty spot in the UEFA Champions League after Bruno Cheyrou converted from the spot against Deportivo de La Coruña back in October 2001.
  • Jonathan Ikoné’s two UEFA Champions League goals for Lille have both come against Spanish opposition (vs Valencia in October 2019 and today vs Sevilla).

UEFA Champions League Lille Sevilla Jonathan David
>