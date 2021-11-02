Jonathan David scores in Lille's win against Sevilla

- Lille picked up their first-ever away victory in European competition against Spanish opposition, having drawn one and lost five of their six such games prior to today.
- This is the first time Sevilla have failed to win any of their first four games in a UEFA Champions League campaign (D3 L1), in what is their seventh season in the competition.
- Each of Lille’s last four victories in the UEFA Champions League have come away from home, in different seasons (2006-07, 2011-12, 2012-13 & 2021-22).
- No side has seen more penalties taken in their UEFA Champions League games this season than Sevilla (six - two taken, four faced).
- Lucas Ocampos’ opener for Sevilla was just his second UEFA Champions League goal and first since November 2014 (for Monaco vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen), with 6 years & 341 days separating the two strikes.
- Jonathan David’s equalizer for Lille was just their second-ever goal from the penalty spot in the UEFA Champions League after Bruno Cheyrou converted from the spot against Deportivo de La Coruña back in October 2001.
- Jonathan Ikoné’s two UEFA Champions League goals for Lille have both come against Spanish opposition (vs Valencia in October 2019 and today vs Sevilla).