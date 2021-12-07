Two goals within the first 10 minutes for Kylian Mbappé puts PSG 2-0 up, while Messi adds his near the end of the first half.

The Argentinian scored again in the second part with a penalty kick.

KYLIAN MBAPPE. 71 SECONDS IN. 💥 pic.twitter.com/oGY7SEXXfb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

THE PASS. THE FINISH. 🔥



Kylian Mbappe with TWO goals inside 7 minutes 😤 pic.twitter.com/CoKcBXk1aN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

MESSI GONNA MESSI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4HfkOBzPX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021