Enjoy the goals from Mbappé and Messi against Brugge

Two goals within the first 10 minutes for Kylian Mbappé puts PSG 2-0 up, while Messi adds his near the end of the first half. 

The Argentinian scored again in the second part with a penalty kick.

 

