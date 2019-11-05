Dembele Makes Barcelona XI For Slavia Prague Clash

Ousmane Dembele has been included in Barcelona's line-up to face Slavia Prague.

The French winger was left out of the squad for Saturday's shock defeat to Levante after serving a two-game LaLiga suspension.

Ernesto Valverde challenged the 22-year-old to earn his place in the team ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Dembele, who was curtailed by injury for five LaLiga games this season, has struggled to break into a blaugrana squad replete with attacking talent.

With Luis Suarez ruled out for Tuesday's Camp Nou, however, he has been given an opportunity to stake his claim on a starting berth.

He will play alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann against the Czech side.