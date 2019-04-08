Español
Dembele Makes Barcelona Squad for Manchester United Clash

Ernesto Valverde has included Ousmane Dembele in his squad ahead of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Manchester United.

Ousmane Dembele has been named in Barcelona's squad for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester United on Wednesday but he has not yet been cleared by the club's medical staff.

Dembele has been out of action since he suffered a torn hamstring after coming off the bench against Lyon in the last round on March 13.

 

Valverde accepted he took a risk in playing Dembele in that game, the winger having been a pre-match injury doubt.

Dembele was expected to miss both legs of the quarter-final against United but returned to training earlier than expected and could feature at Old Trafford this week if cleared by the club's doctors.

