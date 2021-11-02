Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United in the UCL again

- Manchester United have scored 3 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Bayern Munich (6) have scored more in the Champions League this season.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his fifth goal this season, more than any other Manchester United player in the Champions League.
- Manchester United have scored in their last 10 games in the Champions League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 16 games from 15th March 2011 to 7th November 2012.
- Manchester United have scored in each of their last 10 games in the Champions League, scoring 23 goals in that run.
- Atalanta have scored in their last 5 games in the Champions League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 10 games from 1st October 2019 to 27th October 2020.
- Manchester United are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Champions League, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 12th September 2017 to 31st October 2017, a run of 4 games.
- Atalanta attempted 10 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Champions League this season.