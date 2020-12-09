Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Juve's "Team Of Champions' After Downing Messi's Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo says Juventus have "nothing to fear" after their dominant 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Ronaldo converted a penalty in each half as his great rival Lionel Messi toiled in vain - the margin of victory enough for Juve to pip Barca to top spot in Champions League Group G.

After numerous memorable battles at Camp Nou in the white of Real Madrid, the 35-year-old revelled in the most impressive moment of Juventus' fledgling Andrea Pirlo era.

Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PivPpJ3SLh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2020

