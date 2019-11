Costa Strikes Late Against Lokomotiv to Take Juventus Into UCL Last 16

Douglas Costa sent Juventus through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a brilliant 93rd-minute winner in a 2-1 away victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Bianconeri were ahead after just three minutes when Aaron Ramsey nudged the ball over the line after goalkeeper Guilherme had spilled Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick back towards his goal.

Ramsey might be in trouble 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uctyQXZEE0 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2019

However, Lokomotiv soon hit back through Aleksey Miranchuk and Guilherme denied Ronaldo twice in the second half as the Portuguese attempted to set a Champions League record by scoring against a 34th different team.

Douglas Costa is a BEAST pic.twitter.com/mXCkZu9gkF — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2019

It was not to be Ronaldo's night as he was replaced with nine minutes to go, yet Costa stepped up to be the hero, weaving in off the left wing and finishing after a one-two with Gonzalo Higuain.