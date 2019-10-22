Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe and Icardi Shine in Five-Goal Thrashing

Kylian Mbappe racked up a hat-trick and an assist after coming on as a second half substitute in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 demolition of Club Brugge.

Reuters

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in Tuesday's Champions League Group A clash.

The France forward was introduced from the bench seven minutes into the second half and helped put the game out of Brugge's reach with a devastating display that also included an assist.

 

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for PSG at Jan Breydel Stadium and made it five goals in four matches after being set up by Mbappe in the second half.

Thomas Tuchel's men have now won all three European matches without conceding and are five points better off than second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the other Group A fixture.

UEFA Champions League PSG Mauro Icardi Kylian Mbappe Club Brugge
Previous Tottenham Rout Red Star Belgrade to Ease Pressure
Read
Tottenham Rout Red Star Belgrade to Ease Pressure on Pochettino
Next Kroos Secures Real Madrid's First Group A Win, 1-0
Read
Kroos Secures Real Madrid's First Group A Win, 1-0 At Galatasaray

Latest Stories