Chelsea breeze past Malmo at home under heay rain

● Chelsea have won three consecutive UEFA Champions League home games while keeping a clean sheet in each victory for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they did so in four straight such fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

● Malmö FF have lost four consecutive matches across all European competitions for the first time since December 2014.

● Chelsea have had 15 different goalscorers in all competitions this season (excluding own goals), the joint-most of any Premier League club (level with Man City).

● Andreas Christensen scored his first ever goal for Chelsea in what was his 137th competitive appearance for the club.

● Jorginho has scored 17 of the 20 penalties he has taken for Chelsea (excl. shootouts), including each of the last six in a row. Tonight was the third time he has scored two penalties in a single game for the Blues, two of which have been in the Champions League (also v Ajax in Nov 2019).

● No Chelsea player has scored more times under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions than Kai Havertz (6, level with Mason Mount and Jorginho).

● Aged 37 years and 28 days, Thiago Silva was the second-oldest player to assist a goal for an English club in UEFA Champions League history, after only Ryan Giggs (39y 363d).