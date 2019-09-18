Celades 'Proud' After Valencia Beat Chelsea In Champions League

New Valencia manager Albert Celades was proud of his side as they came away with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their Champions League opener.

Rodrigo Moreno's second-half goal earned the recently-installed Celades a first win as Valencia coach.

The victory comes as a timely one for Valencia, whose off-field issues culminated in the sacking of Marcelino last week, a move unpopular with the squad.

Marcelino's successor Celades, however, is not aiming to change the style of play too much, as long as the system works.

"I don't have that ego, I want to do my job and have no regrets and do my best," he told a news conference.

"We don't have a lot of time to train. We didn't want to lose too much of the good things. I have respect for everyone, but I want to talk about football.

"We have to focus on the future, it's a hard-fought win and a difficult one. Playing in the Champions League is something the players earned and they showed a lot of commitment and we have to be proud."